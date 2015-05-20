Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
(Corrects average price to 15.2238 from 15.2223)
MEXICO CITY May 20 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Wednesday at an average price of 15.2238 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
