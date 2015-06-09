BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's foreign exchange commission will look to ensure an orderly market amid global volatility due to the outlook on U.S. interest rates, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.
Mexico's peso hit a record low last week amid concern that higher U.S. borrowing costs will push investors to dump emerging market assets.
Mexico's central bank avoids directly intervening in the market, but the country's exchange commission has activated two different dollar auction programs to cushion the peso's slump since late last year. (Reporting by Noe Torres)
LONDON, March 30 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.