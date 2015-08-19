UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 19 The head of Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday he will do everything possible to ensure that the depreciation of the peso does not hit inflation.
Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said the bank has to be vigilant to keep inflation low and stable. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Holding company transition long speculated as succession move