MEXICO CITY Aug 19 The head of Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday he will do everything possible to ensure that the depreciation of the peso does not hit inflation.

Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said the bank has to be vigilant to keep inflation low and stable, and that measures to protect peso are working.

"You can be sure that the Banco de Mexico will do everything in our tool kit to perpetuate this situation" of low and stable inflation, he said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)