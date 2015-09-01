BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 The central bank of Mexico sold $200 million on Tuesday at an average price of 16.8453 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slide in the peso. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3334 or 75.00 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve March 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, maintaining gains after the government unveiled a stay-the-course federal budget that targeted export growth, while earlier losses were reversed as the greenback fell. Canada's Liberal government's budget contained few surprises, in line with expectations that Ottawa wants to wai