MEXICO CITY, April 8 Mexico on Monday said it
would suspend U.S. dollar auctions triggered by sharp losses in
the peso in a sign that authorities have become unnerved by
brisk gains in the currency that could crimp exporters.
The country's currency commission, which is made up of
officials from the central bank and the finance ministry, said
that it would suspend the program put in place in November 2011
that offered $400 million on days of big peso losses.
"The conditions that motivated the establishment of the
aforementioned central bank daily dollar sales auction have
dissipated," the currency commission said in a statement, adding
the auctions would end on April 9.
Mexican stocks and bonds have hit record
prices recently on optimism that the new government will be able
to push long-stalled economic reforms through the country's
divided Congress.
The dollar auction mechanism was seen as a more
market-friendly form of controlling currency weakness than the
direct intervention employed by other emerging market central
banks.
An unprecedented jolt last week from the Bank of Japan which
announced $1.4 trillion in monetary stimulus over two years is
expected to boost demand for emerging market assets such as the
peso.
Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a
record low of 4 percent in March in what was seen as a bid to
deter speculators from piling into the Mexican peso.
But the peso has gone on to firm since the rate cut,
hitting a nearly 20-month high on Monday.
Analysts said the removal of the dollar auctions suggested
that policymakers could look to lower borrowing costs again if
the peso keeps gaining ground.
"The probability that the central bank could cut the
reference rate as soon as June has increased significantly,
particularly if the exchange rate continues to strengthen," said
Gabriel Casillas, an economist at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.
The peso briefly weakened past 12.20 per dollar after the
announcement.
Last month, officials said Mexico is committed to
maintaining its freely floating exchange rate and is not
currently contemplating any new mechanism to slow strong gains
in the peso.
Investors are watching to see if Mexico will reinstate a
mechanism of auctioning dollar "put" options, which could slow
the pace of peso gains, but CIBC Latin America Strategist John
Welch said the peso would have to go to 12 per dollar first.
"That's a decent way to intervene because it's really not
the central bank, it's an information-neutral intervention," he
said. "You sell the option and if people think the dollar is
going to fall further, they execute and that puts a kind of
moving floor to the peso."