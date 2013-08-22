MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexico's government expects the peso to end the year at around 12.9 per dollar, as forecast in its 2013 budget, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Mexico's peso was trading at around 13.16 per dollar on Thursday morning, after hitting its lowest level since late July a day earlier after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed a few policymakers thought last month it would soon be time to slow its massive stimulus program.

(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)