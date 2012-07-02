MEXICO CITY, July 2 Mexico's manufacturing
sector stepped up its pace of expansion in June as both new
orders and output rose, a survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 55.9 in June from 55.2 in May, after
adjusting for seasonal variation. A reading above 50 in the
survey, which measures business conditions in the industrial
sector, indicates the pace of growth from the previous month.
Total new orders rose for the month, continuing an unbroken
trend since the series began in April 2011 and new export orders
increased as well.
"The manufacturing sector ... continues to show resilience to
external headwinds," Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in
Mexico said in a statement.
Demand from the United States keeps Mexico factories humming
and that pull from north of the border helped the country
achieve stronger-than-expected economic growth the first
quarter.
The HSBC Mexico PMI also showed an increase in input costs -
a potentially worrying sign of inflation - with about one in
three of those surveyed reporting higher costs in June.
The central bank, which targets 3 percent inflation, has kept
rates on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009 and is not expected
to change rates until early 2014.
The index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker Editing by W Simon)