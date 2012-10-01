MEXICO CITY Oct 1 The pace of growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector slowed for the third month in a row in September while factories' costs and prices both rose, a survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 54.4 in September from 55.1 in August, after adjusting for seasonal variation.

The reading above 50 indicated factory activity continued to expand, only less rapidly. Production rose at its fastest in three months but the pace of growth in new orders eased.

HSBC economist Sergio Martin said he expected automobile manufacturing to drive activity going forward. Cars make up more than a third of Mexico's manufactured exports.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States and its factories operate in near lock-step with their counterparts north of the border.

The survey also showed an impact from rising inflation in Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy: input prices rose to 58.95, the highest since June, and manufacturers put up their own prices as well.

Mexican inflation is at its highest in 2-1/2 years amid a spike in fresh food prices and central bankers are watching for signs that the high levels are becoming entrenched, which could prompt an interest rate rise.

Mexico's central bank has kept its main interest rate on hold at 4.5 percent for the last three years and it is not expected to change its stance any time soon as policymakers eye the spike in inflation and the risk of slower U.S. growth.

The index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases.