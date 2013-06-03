MEXICO CITY, June 3 Mexican factory activity
growth remained steady in May at nearly a two-year low, held
back by a fall in new export orders, a survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) was flat in May at 51.7 on par with April,
after adjusting for seasonal variation, its lowest reading since
August 2011.
The reading above 50 showed continued expansion.
However, new export orders dipped for the first time since
December, and at the fastest pace since April, 2011, the start
of the data series.
Selling prices also continued to contract as firms tried to
win new business, but at a slower rate than in April.
Manufacturing exports are equivalent to about 25 percent of
Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) and the country had been
shielded from a weak global economy by continued U.S. demand for
goods such as cars and televisions.
Mexico's growth is seen slowing this year to around 3.1
percent from 3.9 percent last year.
HSBC economist Sergio Martin said the survey suggested
manufacturing weakness would continue into the second quarter,
prompting the bank to revise its estimate for Mexican growth in
2013 down to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.