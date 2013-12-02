MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's manufacturing sector sentiment rose to its highest in eight months in November as a strong increase in new orders suggested a nascent economic recovery may gain more steam.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 54.4 in November, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from an upwardly revised 51.1 in October.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading means a contraction.

The November reading on output pointed to expansion after a contraction in October, while new orders posted their strongest level since March on higher demand.

"This month's result suggests that the manufacturing sector will maintain the recovery process started recently," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.

Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year, while rising exports in October pointed to further recovery after a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.