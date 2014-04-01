MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexico's manufacturing
sector sentiment declined in March for the second month in a
row, a survey showed on Tuesday, but the index still pointed to
growth.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
cooled to 51.7 in March, after adjusting for
seasonal variation, from 52.0 in February. The index hit a
one-year high in January of 54.0.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading
points to contraction. The February reading was the lowest since
last October.
Readings of both new orders and output posted weaker rates
of expansion.
"This result suggests that the manufacturing sector will
keep on growing, but probably at a slower pace," said Sergio
Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
Data last week showed Mexican factory exports rebounded in
February by the most in over four years as auto shipments
surged.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods, and nearly
80 percent of them are sent to the United States.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five
sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment,
suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and
finished goods.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)