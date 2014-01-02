MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's manufacturing sector sentiment rose to its highest in 10 months in December, a survey showed on Thursday, as increases in new orders and output suggested a nascent economic recovery may gain more steam.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6 in December, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from a downwardly revised 51.9 in November.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading points to contraction.

New orders posted their strongest pace of expansion since March on higher demand while output expanded by the most since February.

Still the monthly indicator remained below its series average of 53.6.

"This result seems to confirm the nascent recovery in the manufacturing sector," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.

Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year, while rising exports in November pointed to further recovery after a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year. The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.