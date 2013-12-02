BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's manufacturing sector sentiment rose to its highest in eight months in November as a strong increase in new orders suggested a nascent economic recovery may gain more steam.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 54.4 in November, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from an upwardly revised 51.1 in October.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading means a contraction.
The November reading on output pointed to expansion after a contraction in October, while new orders posted their strongest level since March on higher demand.
"This month's result suggests that the manufacturing sector will maintain the recovery process started recently," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year, while rising exports in October pointed to further recovery after a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates