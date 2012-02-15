BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
MEXICO CITY Feb 15 Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping a "very vigilant" eye on monetary policy actions in other countries.
Central bank chief Agustin Carstens also told a news conference that the output gap in Mexico could close around mid-2012 and that inflation would fall below 4 percent before year-end. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017