MEXICO CITY Nov 1 Analysts following Mexico's
economy cut their growth forecasts for the fifth straight month
while inflation estimates also ticked down, a central bank poll
showed on Tuesday.
Analysts forecast 3.72 percent for economic growth this
year, lower than the 3.77 percent expected in the last poll.
The monthly survey, carried out by the central bank in late
October, showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.30 percent
this year, just down from a forecast of 3.34 percent the
previous month.
For 2012, analysts see growth of 3.24 percent and year-end
inflation at 3.63 percent.
