MEXICO CITY Nov 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy cut their growth forecasts for the fifth straight month while inflation estimates also ticked down, a central bank poll showed on Tuesday.

Analysts forecast 3.72 percent for economic growth this year, lower than the 3.77 percent expected in the last poll.

The monthly survey, carried out by the central bank in late October, showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.30 percent this year, just down from a forecast of 3.34 percent the previous month.

For 2012, analysts see growth of 3.24 percent and year-end inflation at 3.63 percent. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)