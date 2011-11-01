* Analysts see growth this year at 3.72 pct; was 3.77 pct

* Inflation in 2011 seen at 3.30 pct; was 3.34 pct

* Analysts do not expect rate cut this year

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy cut their growth forecasts for the fifth straight month while inflation estimates also ticked down, a central bank poll showed on Tuesday.

The monthly survey of economists also indicated that the prevailing view is that policymakers will keep rates on hold at the next meeting in December but lower rates next year.

"Concerning the estimates for the interbank overnight rate... analysts expect that this rate will be maintained during the fourth quarter of 2011," according to the survey.

Analysts forecast 3.72 percent for economic growth this year, lower than the 3.77 percent expected in the last poll.

The monthly survey, carried out by the central bank in late October, showed consumer prices were seen rising 3.30 percent this year, just down from a forecast of 3.34 percent the previous month.

For 2012, analysts see growth of 3.24 percent and year-end inflation at 3.63 percent.

Mexico is likely to be caught in the trend of a global economic slowdown as the gross domestic product for Latin America is seen growing by about 4 percent in 2012, slowing from an estimated 4.4 percent this year, according to a report last week from the OECD and U.N. regional economic body ECLAC. [nN1E79R0RU] (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Luis Rojas Mena; Editing by Andrew Hay)