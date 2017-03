MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's central bank cut interest rates on Friday in a surprise move to a historic low, with policymakers arguing that lower borrowing costs were needed after a deeper-than-expected economic slump in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The Banco de Mexico lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, its lowest-ever level. Analysts polled last week by Reuters had unanimously seen the bank on hold.