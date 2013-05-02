MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's central bank is not leaning toward another interest rate cut, governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding the market had read too much into some of his recent comments.

"We are not indicating any bias over the future movement of the interest rate," Carstens told reporters.

On Monday, Carstens said in a radio interview Mexico's central bank would consider cutting rates again if inflation falls below 4 percent in the second half of the year.

"My comment did not have the intention of pre-committing to a future direction for interest rates," Carstens said.