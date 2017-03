MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Monday, flagging sluggish economic growth and tame inflation, but signaled it is prepared to raise rates if a slump in the peso hits consumer prices.

The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 19 of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week.

