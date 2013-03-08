MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's central bank cut interest rates on Friday by 50 basis points to a new record low of 4.00 percent, its first reduction in four years.

The Banco de Mexico has not changed rates since mid-2009, a level reached in the middle of a deep recession and 16 of 21 analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change until April or June, although the remaining five bet on a 50 basis point cut.