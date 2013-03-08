DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Mexico's central bank cut interest rates on Friday by 50 basis points to a new record low of 4.00 percent, its first reduction in four years.
The Banco de Mexico has not changed rates since mid-2009, a level reached in the middle of a deep recession and 16 of 21 analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change until April or June, although the remaining five bet on a 50 basis point cut.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.