BRIEF-ALTAGAS LTD ANNOUNCES $200 MLN PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING
MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's central bank left interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected by economists, and noted that growing risks of a severe global slowdown could eventually crimp both growth and inflation pressures.
The Banco de Mexico cut rates following the credit crisis in late 2008 to counter a deep recession but has kept its key rate steady since mid-2009.
The central bank said short-term inflation risks had risen due to a spike in agricultural prices, but that the impact on core goods prices from a weak currency had been limited. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.57 percent passive stake in Herbalife Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2l7rs1k) Further company coverage: