MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's central bank cut interest rates on Friday for the second month in a row, but policymakers said adverse shocks to the economy had begun to fade and that no further cuts were advisable.

The Banco de Mexico lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent, its lowest-ever level. Most analysts polled last week by Reuters had expected the bank to cut by a quarter percentage point.