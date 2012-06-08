* Policymakers hold interest rates at 4.50 percent

By By Michael O'Boyle and Krista Hughes

MEXICO CITY, June 8 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Friday and leaned back from an interest rate cut as policymakers ramped up concern that a weak peso could fan inflation.

The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 4.50 percent, where it has been since mid-2009, as unanimously predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

In the statement accompanying the decision, policymakers made it clear their next move could go either way.

They said Europe's deepening debt crisis posed a risk to global and Mexican growth. They appeared to express even greater concern that swooning global financial markets may keep the peso under pressure - a trend that could stoke inflation.

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, has slashed borrowing costs to prop up its slumping economy and signaled further cuts ahead. Second-ranked Mexico has held rates steady during a slow but steady recovery from 2009's deep recession.

"Going forward, the board will remain alert to how all factors determining inflation develop, since their behavior might make it advisable to make the monetary policy stance more or less restrictive depending on the scenario that arises," the central bank said.

Policymakers removed a passage that had been present since last year that suggested they could cut interest rates if the U.S. Federal Reserve enacts a third round of large-scale bond buying.

"The most important message is that the Banco de Mexico decided to remove its easing bias," said Deutsche Bank economist Fernando Losada. "The chance that Mexico cuts rates is very low."

Yields on interest rate swaps edged up after the decision as the market cut back on already-slim bets of an interest rate cut during the coming year. The market is betting rates will hold steady until rising in 2014.

PESO RISKS EYED

The statement contained an extended discussion of risks stemming from exchange rate moves, following an 8 percent fall in the peso since the central bank's last policy meeting in April. Mexican policymakers -- who have played down the risk to inflation from the weak peso -- acknowledged a "moderate" risk to prices from the currency. They also noted risks Europe's debt woes could hurt global growth.

The peso has bounced back from a three-year low hit last week, though analysts expect it to remain under pressure in coming weeks on concerns about Europe's debt troubles. A weaker peso can make imports more expensive and drive up prices across the economy.

"They can not ignore the fact that we have a very pressured exchange rate," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. "There is an elevated uncertainty about the future of Europe and that is what is spurring this cautious posture."

Mexico's economy started the year strongly, helped by demand for its manufactured goods in the United States. The central bank lifted its growth forecast for 2012 in May to a range of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent.

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.85 percent in May. Core services inflation is increasing, but this remains well below 3 percent and shows only a gradual acceleration in home-grown price pressures.

Inflation is expected to rise in coming months but then to fall back by the end of the year to 3.65 percent, according to a monthly central bank poll of analysts carried out at the end of May and published on June 1. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Krista Hughes and Noe Torres; editing by M.D. Golan and Andrew Hay)