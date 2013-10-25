By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's central bank
lowered interest rates on Friday for the second month in a row
to counter an economic downturn, but policymakers said there
were signs the worst of the slowdown had passed and that no
further rate cuts were advisable.
The Banco de Mexico lowered its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 3.50 percent, its lowest-ever
level. Most analysts polled last week by Reuters had forecast a
quarter point cut, though some expected a bigger move.
Mexico's peso rallied as investors trimmed bets of
further interest rate cuts in coming months.
Latin America's No. 2 economy slowed sharply this year and
shrank in the second quarter, that "adverse shocks" to the
economy in the past few months appeared to be fading.
"Some data suggests that the economy has begun to show an
incipient recovery in the third quarter," the bank said. "Still,
there is a considerable degree of slack in the labor market and
the economy as a whole."
Policymakers added that the inflation outlook had improved
and that a government tax reform plan was unlikely to spur
widespread price pressures.
"The board ... considers that additional cuts to the
reference interest rate target would not be advisable in the
foreseeable future," the central bank said in a statement.
After the statement was issued, Mexico's peso
strengthened 1 percent against the dollar before trimming gains
to 12.89 pesos, nearly 0.7 percent higher on the day. Yields on
short-term interest rate swaps jumped higher as
investors scaled back bets of further interest rate cuts in the
coming months.
Lower interest rates spur credit expansion and consumer
demand, thus fostering economic growth.
Mexico's economy contracted in the second quarter for the
first time in four years, prompting policymakers to unexpectedly
cut their benchmark rate in September. Devastating floods across
the country last month have further dampened growth prospects.
Policymakers said that downside risks to the economy are
still high. "There is another message that they are sending ...
the level of the rate will remain at 3.50 for a long time," said
Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura in New York.
A separate report, issued earlier on Friday by the national
statistics institute, showed Mexican factory exports fell in
September in a sign of slack U.S. demand while the pace of
consumer imports picked up.
While much of Latin America exports commodities, Mexico
exports mostly manufactured goods, such as cars and televisions,
and it sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States.
A Reuters poll last week showed analysts cut their economic
growth outlook for Mexico to 1.3 percent this year, down sharply
from 3.8 percent in 2012 and less than half a 2.9 percent rate
forecast in July.
Data on Thursday showed Mexico's annual inflation rate eased
in the first half of October to 3.27 percent, its slowest pace
since January.
The central bank said in its statement that recent flooding,
which spoiled crops, was not causing any significant impact to
inflation and it added that the impact on consumer prices from
higher taxes planned for next year would be transitory.
In its statement on Friday, the central bank said it did not
expect economic growth to reach the pace at which it would add
to price pressures this year or in 2014. Mexico's central bank
targets a 3 percent inflation rate with 4 percent the upper
limit of acceptable price gains.