(Adds comment from central bank governor Carstens)
By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's central bank on
Friday held borrowing costs steady but said a slump in the peso
could add to inflation pressures, and noted that growing social
unrest in Latin America's No. 2 economy may crimp growth.
The central bank left its main interest rate at
a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 19 of 20 analysts
polled by Reuters last week. IDL:nL6N0TI4BK]
Mexico's peso slumped to a fresh 2-1/2 year low
against the dollar on Friday. The Mexican currency has been
hammered as global oil prices have dropped, driving prices for
Mexico's crude MXN-OSP to a five-year low.
Policymakers said that in recent years bouts of weakness in
the peso had little impact on consumer prices, but they noted
that "the sustained depreciation of the national currency could
represent an upside risk to inflation."
The peso exchange rate needed to be monitored "with a lot of
caution," central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on the
sidelines of an event in Santiago, Chile.
However, countering risks from the currency, policymakers
said slack in the local economy and slow inflation around the
globe would help contain price pressures.
Mexico's annual inflation rate eased in early November to
4.16 percent but it is still above the central bank's 4 percent
tolerance ceiling. Policymakers said the rate should fall to
around 3 percent by the middle of next year.
The bank also flagged increasing risks to growth due to
slowing economies around the world and unrest in Mexico.
The government has faced mass protests over the apparent
massacre of 43 students in September in southwestern Mexico.
Mexico's economy grew just 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in
the July-September period, but signs of stronger U.S. growth are
expected to lift demand for manufacturing exports.
Mexico's central bank has held borrowing costs steady since
cutting them in June to aid a weak economy. Markets are betting
the bank will raise interest rates around the middle of next
year, in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Stronger-than-anticipated U.S. payrolls data on Friday
heightened expectations a rate hike from the Federal Reserve may
come sooner than previously thought.
The peso has weakened amid concerns that higher U.S. rates
will push investors to dump emerging market assets.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Additional
reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Simon Gardner)