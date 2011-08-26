* Central bank holds rates steady, contemplates cut

* Carstens says central bank in neutral mode

* Worsening global economic picture could push bank (Adds quotes from interview, dateline, byline; updates market pricing)

By Patrick Rucker and Dan Burns

MEXICO CITY/JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said it is prepared to cut its benchmark interest rate if global market turmoil and weak growth at home demanded a policy response.

The shift in tone took investors by surprise and pushed markets to price in a cut as early as January from the current benchmark rate of 4.5 percent, which policymakers left unchanged on Friday following their policy meeting.

Banco de Mexico Governor Augustin Carstens said while there were no imminent plans to cut interest rates, the central bank was keeping an open mind on the future direction of policy.

"We now have a neutral position," he said in an interview with Reuters Insider at a central bankers' conference. "There might be events in the future that might make us take a decision to reduce rates."

While inflation remained a key concern, the central bank highlighted worries over growth -- particularly due to a slowdown in the United States.

"If the performance of the national economy and international financial markets results in an unnecessary tightening of monetary policy, the Governing Board will reflect on the appropriateness of adjusting it," the central bank said in its monetary policy statement.

Markets jumped to price in a 25-basis-point rate cut by early 2012; previously, investors had seen rates unchanged until at least May 2013. BOMWATCH2

Nomura economist Benito Berber said the bank was changing its call from a hike in the second half of 2012 to "assigning a sizable probability to a rate cut in the coming months."

But others said the Banco de Mexico would need to be convinced the economy was in real peril first or risk spurring prices higher. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a profile of Carstens, see [ID:nN31220972]

For a snap analysis, see [ID:nN1E77O1AE]

For an unofficial translation of the policy statement, see [ID:nN1E77P0NX]

For a graphic on the economy in the Americas: r.reuters.com/fed78r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

U.S. EYED

At the forefront of policymakers' minds will be economic conditions in the United States, as Mexico's export-driven economy relies on consumer demand from north of the border to keep its factories humming.

"It depends on the U.S. economy and how the economic reports look," said Rafael Camarena, economist with Santander in Mexico City, who does not expect the central bank to lower rates this year.

Carstens said he was concerned about slowing growth north of the border but was also hopeful that the country would show resilience.

"What we are expecting is a relatively long period of slow growth in the U.S. -- not so much an issue of severity, but it is an issue of direction," he said. "Certainly this is an issue that is our concern."

But he said he was "not really" concerned about volatility in the peso MXN=D2, which has weakened about 6 percent against the U.S. dollar since the start of August, on track for its worst month in more than two years.

In its statement, the central bank said it saw no signs of widespread price pressures, with inflation running below its ceiling at 3.49 percent, but said if they did materialize, it would not hesitate to lift rates to bring inflation on track.

Benchmark borrowing rates have been been held steady for more than two years on hopes that relatively cheap cash could boost Latin America's second-largest economy.

But while Mexico clocked expansion of 5.4 percent last year, the economy has flagged lately, causing economists to pare their outlook for growth to 4 percent. [ID:nN1E7741R4]

While future demand from the United States is uncertain, a listless domestic economy has also been a growing concern in recent months as the unemployment rate remains stubbornly high and the industrial sector has seemed wobbly at mid-year. For more see [ID:nN1E77O09N] and [ID:nN1E77H0S1]

The decision to hold rates was unanimously expected by 19 economists polled by Reuters. The benchmark rate has been held at 4.5 percent since July 2009. (Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)