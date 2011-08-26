MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexico's central bank said on Friday it would consider cutting its benchmark interest rate if conditions in global markets and the domestic economy made the current policy settings seem too tight.

The central bank held its target rate for overnight lending between banks at 4.5 percent, the lowest since policymakers began targeting the rate in January 2008.

The following is an unofficial translation of the central banks statement:

The Board of Governors of Banco de Mexico has decided to keep its target for the one-day interbank interest rate at 4.5 percent.

In recent weeks, the external environment deteriorated significantly. The latest information about U.S. economic activity shows that growth has been weak during most of 2011 and maintains the structural problems of unemployment, indebtedness of households and the housing market. This led to growth expectations for 2011 and 2012 being revised substantially downwards. This perspective is reinforced by the imminent withdrawal of fiscal stimulus, especially after the reduction in the sovereign debt rating by a rating agency and the difficulties in achieving an increase in the debt ceiling. Given this scenario, the Fed announced that it will keep monetary conditions extremely loose until at least mid-2013. On the other hand, the sovereign debt crisis escalated in Europe, given the difficulties Italy and Spain have faced refinancing, adding to the problems of Greece, Portugal and Ireland. In these circumstances, the heads of state of the the euro zone announced, among other measures, the granting of greater powers to the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF, for its acronym in English). However, these measures have been met with skepticism in the markets. In response, the European Central Bank began the purchase of sovereign debt in Italy and Spain and stopped the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. These difficulties have been reflected in a slowdown of economic activity in Europe and a deterioration in growth forecasts. The prospect of slower growth in advanced countries has facilitated a continued reduction in raw material prices and it is expected that inflation in these economies will start to decline. In emerging economies this has moderated the strong growth rate. However, in some cases overheating conditions persist, and some central banks have removed part of the strong monetary stimulus that had been made. However, in other countries this process has been postponed. Thus, the balance of risks to global growth continued to deteriorate, while inflation showed a slight improvement.

In Mexico, production activity continues with a positive trend but the pace of growth has lost some momentum. Some components of domestic spending have slowed moderately, but exports remain strong. The prospects for growth have been revised downwards, largely in response to the slowing U.S. economy. This confirms that the output gap will close at a slower rate than expected in a context where various indicators of labor and credit markets and the reduced current account deficit show slack. Therefore, widespread pressures on prices in the economy are not expected.

Annual headline inflation and core inflation have behaved favorably. In particular, changes in the core services subindex, which best reflects domestic factors affecting inflation, are at historically low rates, despite a reluctance to decrease shown in the past. It is expected that during 2011 and 2012, both headline and core inflation will continue in the path published in the latest Inflation Report. The current levels of inflation are the result of several factors: the declining trend in unit costs of labor, the fading impact of tax changes last year, the evolution of the exchange rate (despite the recent period of volatility in international financial markets) and a significant reduction in agricultural prices. Going forward is likely that several of these factors continue to be reflected in the behavior of inflation, although there remains a risk of turbulence in international financial markets that generates excessive volatility in the exchange rate and some agricultural prices may rebound.

Domestic financial markets reflected international volatility, although the adjustment of interest rates and the exchange rate have been orderly with appropriate liquidity conditions. Interest rates in Mexico for almost all maturities declined to such an extent that Cetes terms up to a year are below the reference rate of the Bank of Mexico. This reflects the significant reduction in U.S. interest rates, coupled with the fact that the evolution of inflation and expectations have been favorable as well as the anticipation of a slowdown in the Mexican economy. The Bank of Mexico considers that the current stance of monetary policy is conducive to achieving the goal of permanent inflation of 3 percent. However, if the performance of the national economy and international financial markets results in an unnecessary tightening of monetary policy, the Governing Board will reflect on the appropriateness of adjusting it.

The Governing Board has decided to maintain unchanged the target for the one-day interbank interest rate. But it will monitor the behavior of all the determinants of inflation that might sound an alert about widespread changes on prices. In that case, the Board would make a timely adjustment to the monetary stance ensuring at all times the convergence of inflation to its ongoing goal of 3 percent.