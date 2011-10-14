* Mexico holds rates at 4.5 percent, as expected
* Policymakers say may cut rates if global economy weakens
MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's central bank left
interest rates unchanged on Friday but said economic conditions
"could mean it will be appropriate to ease monetary policy" in
future.
The bank kept benchmark credit costs steady at 4.5 percent,
in line with majority expectations. The central bank said the
the domestic economy was slowing and that on balance inflation
risks had improved. Moreover, a recent steep slump in the peso
had not pushed up expectations for consumer prices.
"(We) remain attentive to the outlook for global economic
growth and its possible implications for the Mexican economy,
which, in a context of very easy monetary policy in major
advanced countries, could mean it will be appropriate to ease
monetary policy in the end," policymakers said in a statement.
Bond yields fell after the statement as markets priced in a
bigger chance of interest rate cuts in the future.
However, the central bank did say it was watching for any
pressure on inflation due to the peso's losses, which could
offset arguments for easing.
Sixteen of 21 analysts in a Reuters poll last week forecast
the Banco de Mexico would leave rates on hold given low
inflation and the weaker peso MXN=, which helps to loosen
monetary conditions and support growth.
Benchmark credit costs in Latin America's second-largest
economy have been unchanged since July 2009, when the central
bank cut rates by 25 basis points.
Still, five analysts had tipped a cut after policymakers
opened the door to easing at their last rate decision in August
and the majority think that the central bank's next move will
be to loosen policy.
The Banco de Mexico said after its last meeting it would
ease if global market turmoil and the performance of the
domestic economy demanded a response, but has given no signal
on the timing of such a move.
Mexico is struggling to recover from a deep recession in
2009 and its prospects are souring due to weakness in the
United States.
Consumer confidence fell more than unexpected in September,
a sign of the weak domestic demand which keeps Mexico reliant
on U.S. exports, and economists have scaled back expectations
for economic growth this year and next. [ID:nN1E791060]
Brazil, the region's biggest economy, cut rates by 50 basis
point cut in late August and is expected to cut again next
week, despite rampant inflation. [ID:nBRA002049]
In Mexico, inflation is easing amid slower growth. Since
policymakers last met, inflation has fallen to 3.1 percent from
3.5 percent -- nearing the central bank's 3 percent target and
giving it more room to loosen the policy reins.
Still, an 8 percent fall in the peso MXN= has helped to
loosen monetary conditions and support growth and economists
say this means the central bank will be in no rush to cut.
A weaker peso boosts growth by making Mexico's exports
cheaper although some economists are concerned it could also
push up inflation via the prices of imported goods.
