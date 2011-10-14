MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's central bank
maintained the benchmark interest rate on Friday at 4.5
percent.
The following is an unofficial translation of the central
bank's statement:
The Board of Governors of Banco de Mexico has decided to
hold at 4.5 percent the target for the interbank one-day
interest rate. In recent weeks the external environment
continued to deteriorate significantly, as reflected in a
decline in world economic growth forecasts for 2011 and 2012.
In the United States, structural fiscal problems prevail,
unemployment, indebtedness of households and the housing
market, so it is anticipated that the sluggishness of economic
activity will continue in the coming quarters. At its last
meeting, the Federal Reserve indicated it will keep a monetary
laxity at least until mid-2013 and will perform a new easing
program, through the purchase of instruments for long-term debt
financed by the sale of instruments short-term debt. In this
context, long-term interest rates in the economy continued to
decline to record lows. In Europe, the sharpening of the
sovereign debt crisis and concerns about the health of
financial institutions have worsened economic growth
expectations and generated considerable turbulence in
international financial markets. This turbulence led to a
massive reallocation of assets to safe havens, such as U.S.
Treasury instruments, the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and gold.
In this environment, the European Central Bank purchased on the
secondary market the sovereign debt of some countries in the
region, introduced measures to provide liquidity to financial
institutions and disrupted the withdrawal of stimulus money.
The prospect of slower global economic growth has led to
further reductions in raw material prices; both factors have
led to the expectation that inflation in advanced countries
will begin to decrease. In response, several central banks in
advanced economies have announced additional monetary easing
measures. In emerging economies they continue to moderate the
pace of economic growth. Despite the uncertainty in
international financial markets reflected in a depreciation of
currencies, the prospects of a slowdown in economic activity
have led central banks to stop the withdrawal of monetary
stimulus and even, in some cases, reducing their benchmark
interest rate.
In Mexico, production activity is a positive trend but the pace
of growth has lost some momentum. In particular, exports,
imports and industrial production recorded a decline. Growth
prospects have been revised downwards, mainly in light of the
deteriorating U.S. economy, which implies that the output gap
closes at a rate even lower than expected. Furthermore, various
indicators of labor market, credit and external sector
continued to show slack.
Annual headline inflation and its core and non-core components
continue to show a favorable progress. In particular,
variations in the underlying sub-index of services, which best
reflects domestic factors affecting inflation, are at
historically low rates. Among the factors that have contributed
to the favorable inflation performance are: the downward trend
in unit costs of labor, the fading of the impact of tax changes
last year and a significant reduction in agricultural prices.
In recent weeks there was a significant depreciation of the
currency adjustment induced by the portfolio in international
financial markets that affected most of the currencies of
emerging economies. However, inflation expectations have hardly
been affected, which is consistent with the expectation that in
the medium term the price of the domestic currency would be
anchored by sound fundamentals of the Mexican economy and the
low transfer exchange rate movements to inflation that has been
observed in recent years in Mexico. In any case, an adverse
dynamic in the exchange rate and the possibility of a rebound
in some raw material prices prevail as a risk for rising
inflation. The downside risks are the possibility of further
weakening of external and domestic demand and that the decline
in international prices of raw materials is higher than
expected. Considering the above, it is expected that the
remainder of 2011 and during 2012 the headline and core
inflation will be consistent with the trajectory published in
the latest Inflation Report. Thus, it is estimated that the
country's balance of risks for economic growth has
deteriorated, while inflation showed a slight improvement.
The Governing Board believes that the current stance of
monetary policy is conducive to achieving the goal of permanent
3 percent inflation, so it has decided to maintain unchanged
the target for the interbank interest rate one day. However, it
remains vigilant of the global economic growth outlook and its
possible implications for the Mexican economy, which, in a
context of monetary laxity in major advanced countries, could
eventually lead to an easing of the monetary policy.
In any case, the Board will monitor the behavior of the
determinants of inflation, and in particular the exchange rate,
which might warn about widespread pressures on prices to allow
for a timely adjustment of the monetary stance to ensure at all
times the convergence of inflation to a permanent goal of 3
percent.