MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Friday as policymakers pointed to
slack in the economy while noting that a recent spike in
inflation had eased and was unlikely to spur wider price
pressures.
The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate
at a record low of 3.50 percent, as expected by
analysts polled by Reuters last week.
Policymakers had cut rates in September and October to boost
growth, but new taxes that took effect in January drove a spike
in annual inflation above the central bank's 4 percent limit for
acceptable price gains.
