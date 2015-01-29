Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexico's central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday at a record low as policymakers eyed the risk that a weak peso could fan consumer prices higher while also noting big risks to growth.
The central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 19 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.