China March service sector growth fastest in nearly 3 years-official PMI
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday, pointing to still sluggish economic growth and noting that inflation pressures remained muted following a deep slump in the peso.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate MXCBIR=ECI at 3.00 percent, as expected by all 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)
BEIJING, March 31 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace than expected in March, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is gaining momentum early in the year, an official survey showed on Friday.