MEXICO CITY Feb 1 Remittances to Mexico rose by
6.2 percent compared with the same month a year earlier in
December, the first full month after the surprise U.S. election
victory of Donald Trump, who has threatened to block the
transfers to pay for his border wall.
Mexicans abroad sent home more than $2.3 billion in
December, Mexican central bank data showed on Wednesday. Most of
that amount came from the United States. Remittances can include
personal checks, money orders, electronic transfers and cash,
according to the central bank's website.
The sum was slightly below the figure in November, the month
of Trump's victory, when remittances jumped by nearly 25
percent, the biggest increase in more than 10 years.
Republican Trump ran a campaign steeped in anti-Mexican
rhetoric and threatened to halt transfers from Mexican nationals
unless Mexico agreed to pay for the wall he wants built on the
U.S. southern border to keep out illegal immigrants.
Mexico has said it will defend the free flow of remittances
and tariff-free commerce under the North American Free Trade
Agreement, which Trump says he will dump if he cannot
renegotiate it to American advantage.
