UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Thursday said that same-store sales at the country's retailers' association ANTAD rose 6.1 percent in 2015.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.