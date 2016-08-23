(Updates with comparative data, table) MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Mexican retail sales rose in June, government data showed on Tuesday, pointing to solid consumer-driven growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Adjusted for seasonal swings, retail sales rose 1.0 percent from May compared to a 1.2 percent expansion the prior month . Compared to the same month last year, sales rose 9.4 percent. Mexico's economy shrank in the second quarter for the first time in three years, dragged down by the deepest slump in industrial output since 2009, and the government revised down its 2016 outlook, but the economy was not seen sliding into recession soon. Gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent from the prior quarter MXGDPQ=ECI, seasonally-adjusted data from national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday. Retail June 2016 May 2016 June 2015 sales (pct change) month/mont 1.0 1.2 0.8 h year/year 9.4 8.6 5.4 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)