* Mexico retail sales shrink most since May 2009
* Monthly sales decline 2.6 pct; poll saw -0.90 pct
* Year-ago sales up 3.5 pct; poll saw 3.20 pct rise
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican retail sales
fell 2.60 percent in December, the biggest decline since May
2009, after shoppers moved up holiday purchases to fuel a record
shopping spree in November.
The sales decline was greater than the 0.9
percent dip forecast by a poll and followed a rise in November
of 2.2 percent.
In November a government-sponsored long weekend of discounts
and promotions had lifted retail sales, analysts had expected
those gains would undermine December demand.
Retail sales increased 3.50 percent compared with December
2010, slowing from November's 7.5 percent rise. Analysts
expected a 3.20 percent annual increase.
Economists at Goldman Sachs said moderate employment and
credit growth and contained real wage gains were likely to keep
consumer spending at moderate levels in the near term.
They cautioned, however, against reading too much into the
disappointing figures.
"In the past the retail sales indicator has not been a
reliable guide for the strength of private consumption; i.e.,
retail sales provided a much weaker signal than the actual
performance of private consumption," they wrote in a research
note.
Mexico's economy grew at its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in
the fourth quarter of 2011 as the services sector suddenly
slackened and a global slowdown dragged on
exports.
The central bank last week said it saw the economy growing
between 3 percent and 4 percent this year after expanding 3.9
percent in 2011, but added that Europe's debt troubles could
drag down global growth more than expected.
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler)