BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity says entered into senior secured term loan agreement with Credit Suisse
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - on February 2, co entered into senior secured term loan agreement with credit suisse ag - sec filing
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican retail sales rose 0.2 percent in February, a slower pace than in the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
The rise was below January's increase of 0.9 percent.
Retail sales rose 7.6 percent compared with February 2011, the statistics agency said. (Mexico City newsroom)
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.