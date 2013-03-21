* Retails sales rise 2.1 percent vs December

* Sales up 1.8 percent compared to January 2012

MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican retail sales rose in January at the fastest pace in two years as they bounced back from a slump in December.

Retail sales rose 2.1 percent from the prior month compared to a 3.6 percent drop in December, the worst month-on-month slump in over a decade, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Mexican consumption offset sluggish industrial production in the fourth quarter, but the overall economy is seen slowing to 3.5 percent this year, from a 3.9 percent rate in 2012, due to weaker demand in the United States for local exports.

Consumer confidence in Latin America's second-biggest economy fell for the second month in a row in February, raising some concerns about domestic growth.

January retail sales rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier , compared to a 1.8 percent annual drop in December.