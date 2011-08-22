* Mexico retail sales +0.7 pct m/m; poll saw +0.90 pct

* Year ago sales up 4.8 pct; poll saw +3.35 pct

* Tepid domestic demand not seen giving economy big lift

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Mexican retail sales rose, but less than expected in June from May, underscoring the fragile state of domestic demand in Latin America's second biggest economy, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

Sales rose 0.7 percent in June compared with May MXRTSL=ECI, worse than the 0.90 percent uptick projected by analysts.

However, sales rose faster than expected compared to a year earlier, MXRSLY=ECI climbing by 4.8 percent. A gain of 3.35 percent had been forecast in a Reuters poll.

Domestic demand has lagged the recovery of Mexico's export sector and the central bank earlier this month trimmed its expectations for growth this year for between 3.8 and 4.8 percent, while a recent Reuters poll saw expansion of 4 percent.

The market BOMWATCH2 does not see Mexico raising interest rates until at least the middle of 2013. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)