UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
* Mexico retail sales +0.7 pct m/m; poll saw +0.90 pct
* Year ago sales up 4.8 pct; poll saw +3.35 pct
* Tepid domestic demand not seen giving economy big lift
MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Mexican retail sales rose, but less than expected in June from May, underscoring the fragile state of domestic demand in Latin America's second biggest economy, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.
Sales rose 0.7 percent in June compared with May MXRTSL=ECI, worse than the 0.90 percent uptick projected by analysts.
However, sales rose faster than expected compared to a year earlier, MXRSLY=ECI climbing by 4.8 percent. A gain of 3.35 percent had been forecast in a Reuters poll.
Domestic demand has lagged the recovery of Mexico's export sector and the central bank earlier this month trimmed its expectations for growth this year for between 3.8 and 4.8 percent, while a recent Reuters poll saw expansion of 4 percent.
The market BOMWATCH2 does not see Mexico raising interest rates until at least the middle of 2013. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.