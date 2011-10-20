* Mexico August retail sales -0.3 pct m/m; poll +0.10 pct

* Year ago sales up 2.7 pct; poll saw 2.80 percent

(Adds analyst comment)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 Mexican retail sales slipped in August as economic weakness in the United States drifts south of the border.

Sales were down 0.3 percent in August compared with July MXRTSL=ECI, when analysts predicted a 0.1 percent increase over the 0.4 percent uptick originally reported in July that was revised down to 0.29 percent.

Sales also rose slower than expected compared to a year earlier, MXRSLY=ECI climbing by 2.7 percent, according to data from the national statistics agency. A gain of 2.8 percent had been forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Weakening consumer confidence, moderating job growth, and contained real wage gains are likely to keep consumer spending relatively subdued in the near term," wrote Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos who pointed out that quarterly private consumtion data might be brighter than monthly sales number.

The weak domestic demand reflected in Thursday's data could be one factor that pushes the central bank to trim borrowing costs in order to stoke demand.

Policymakers have said they are open to cutting rates if the economy weakens and inflation is hovering just above the central bank's target rate of 3.0 percent.

Recent peso losses, though, may give policymakers pause since lower interest rates would repel investors and could cause even more weakness for the currency. [ID:nN1E79C25Y]

The central bank will next meet to set rates in early December.

Investors in interest rate swaps see about a two-in-three chance for a 25 basis point cut in December and the market has fully priced in such a cut by January. BOMWATCH2

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by W Simon )