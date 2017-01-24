(Adds latest looting figures from gasoline price hike protests)
MEXICO CITY Jan 24 Mexico's retailer
association Antad said on Tuesday it expects same store retail
sales to grow 4.2 percent this year, down from 6.3 percent in
2016.
Same store sales grew 5.3 percent in December, according to
the association, which includes retail chains Walmex
and Soriana, in addition to other chains.
Antad also said that a total 681 stores had been sacked
throughout Mexico this month after a double-digit hike in
gasoline prices put into effect by the government on Jan. 1
prompted widespread protests and violence.
Much of the looting, which cost member stores over 1.9
billion pesos ($88.76 million), occurred in the central Mexican
states of Mexico, Veracruz and in the capital.
($1 = 21.4070 Mexican pesos)
