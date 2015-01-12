MEXICO CITY Jan 12 Prolonged weakness of
Mexico's peso could have an impact on inflation but lower fuel
prices, cheaper phone bills and favorable tax effects will
likely help reduce annual inflation in the short-term, a top
Central Bank official said on Monday.
Central Bank Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said in a
presentation added downside risks to Mexican economic growth
include a continued decline in oil output and prices, as well as
social unrest that stems from long-running drug gang violence.
Mexico will probably have to raise interest rates this year,
given the Federal Reserve's own expected hike in U.S. borrowing
costs, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.
