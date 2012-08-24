MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexico could suffer a significant hit from the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff", Mexican central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

In a presentation to economists published on the central bank's website, Sanchez pointed to estimates from the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that massive U.S. government spending cuts and tax hikes due next year could lead to negative growth in 2013.

"To the extent that this leads to a slowing in industrial production in this country, the impact on the Mexican economy could be significant," Sanchez said in the presentation.

Sanchez also said policymakers would be vigilant for signs of second-round inflation effects stemming from a current spike in fresh food prices. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)