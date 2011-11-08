* Sees Q3 growth similar to Q2 or just below

* Inflation seen subdued, but watching expectations (Adds details, quote, background)

MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's economic rebound is weakening as both domestic demand and manufacturing falter, Bank of Mexico board member Manuel Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Third-quarter growth will probably be similar to or just below the expansion recorded in the second quarter, but the pace could weaken in the future, Sanchez said in the text of a speech delivered in New York.

"Different economic indicators suggest that the rebound is losing steam," he said in the speech, according to a text published on the central bank's website.

"Slowing could become more evident in the coming quarters, should consensus forecasts turn out to be correct, at least approximately."

Mexico's statistics office will release third-quarter GDP figures on Nov. 22. In the second quarter, the economy expanded 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, and 3.3 percent over the year. [ID:nN1E77H0S]

Analysts surveyed by the central bank have cut growth forecasts to 3.7 percent for this year and 3.2 percent in 2012. Sanchez noted the 2012 forecast was almost a full percentage point lower than analysts had expected a year ago -- although still better than that of many developed economies.

The central bank has said it may consider cutting interest rates from the current 4.5 percent depending on the international environment and whether a weaker peso MXN= pushes up inflation.

Inflation in October, due on Wednesday, is expected to tick up to 3.26 percent, according to a Reuters poll, away from the central bank's 3 percent target, although investors are betting a rise will not dissuade the central bank from easing.

Interest rate swaps show a 73 percent chance of a 25 basis point rate cut on Dec. 2, although the central bank's own quarterly inflation report, also due on Wednesday, may provide further clues on policymakers' thinking. BOMWATCH2

Sanchez, one of five members of the central bank's policy-setting board, said inflation was expected to remain subdued, although inflation expectations were stubbornly high and needed watching.

INTERNAL VS EXTERNAL

In his speech to an executive roundtable, Sanchez outlined concerns about both domestic and international drivers of growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy.

Retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August, suggesting weakness in domestic demand, although this might be buoyed in coming months by an upturn in the labor market -- the jobless rate dipped surprisingly in September to 5.26 percent -- and a rise in bank lending to the private sector.

Still, activity eased recently in both the industrial and service sectors, with an even clearer deceleration in industrial production, which depends heavily on exports to the United States, Mexico's biggest trade partner.

"Since the downward revision in growth prospects for 2012 was mainly a reflection of substantial cuts in the forecasts for 12 U.S. industrial production, a deeper-than-expected deceleration in that country would necessarily translate into further downward adjustments for Mexico's growth forecasts," Sanchez said.

In the United States, recent data suggests that the U.S. economy may be gaining momentum and fears of a fall back into recession are receding, although growth in the dominant services sector eased last month, emphasizing the fragility of the recovery. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)