MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's economic rebound is
weakening as both domestic demand and manufacturing falter,
Bank of Mexico board member Manuel Sanchez said on Tuesday.
Third-quarter growth will probably be similar to or just
below the expansion recorded in the second quarter, but the
pace could weaken in the future, Sanchez said in the text of a
speech delivered in New York.
"Different economic indicators suggest that the rebound is
losing steam," he said in the speech, according to a text
published on the central bank's website.
"Slowing could become more evident in the coming quarters,
should consensus forecasts turn out to be correct, at least
approximately."
Mexico's statistics office will release third-quarter GDP
figures on Nov. 22. In the second quarter, the economy expanded
1.1 percent from the previous quarter, and 3.3 percent over the
year. [ID:nN1E77H0S]
Analysts surveyed by the central bank have cut growth
forecasts to 3.7 percent for this year and 3.2 percent in 2012.
Sanchez noted the 2012 forecast was almost a full percentage
point lower than analysts had expected a year ago -- although
still better than that of many developed economies.
The central bank has said it may consider cutting interest
rates from the current 4.5 percent depending on the
international environment and whether a weaker peso MXN=
pushes up inflation.
Inflation in October, due on Wednesday, is expected to tick
up to 3.26 percent, according to a Reuters poll, away from the
central bank's 3 percent target, although investors are betting
a rise will not dissuade the central bank from easing.
Interest rate swaps show a 73 percent chance of a 25 basis
point rate cut on Dec. 2, although the central bank's own
quarterly inflation report, also due on Wednesday, may provide
further clues on policymakers' thinking. BOMWATCH2
Sanchez, one of five members of the central bank's
policy-setting board, said inflation was expected to remain
subdued, although inflation expectations were stubbornly high
and needed watching.
INTERNAL VS EXTERNAL
In his speech to an executive roundtable, Sanchez outlined
concerns about both domestic and international drivers of
growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
Retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August, suggesting
weakness in domestic demand, although this might be buoyed in
coming months by an upturn in the labor market -- the jobless
rate dipped surprisingly in September to 5.26 percent -- and a
rise in bank lending to the private sector.
Still, activity eased recently in both the industrial and
service sectors, with an even clearer deceleration in
industrial production, which depends heavily on exports to the
United States, Mexico's biggest trade partner.
"Since the downward revision in growth prospects for 2012
was mainly a reflection of substantial cuts in the forecasts
for 12 U.S. industrial production, a deeper-than-expected
deceleration in that country would necessarily translate into
further downward adjustments for Mexico's growth forecasts,"
Sanchez said.
In the United States, recent data suggests that the U.S.
economy may be gaining momentum and fears of a fall back into
recession are receding, although growth in the dominant
services sector eased last month, emphasizing the fragility of
the recovery.
