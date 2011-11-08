MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Mexico's economy probably expanded in the third quarter at a similar rate to the second quarter but a slowdown could become more pronounced in coming quarters, Bank of Mexico board member Manuel Sanchez said on Tuesday.

In the text of a speech delivered in New York, Sanchez said the central bank's policy rate of 4.5 percent had proved adequate as inflation was converging to the central bank's 3 percent target.

"Third-quarter GDP quarterly growth was probably similar to or a little lower than that of the preceding three months," he said in the text, published on the central bank's website.

"However, slowing could become more evident in the coming quarters, should consensus forecasts turn out to be correct, at least approximately."

