BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexico's finance ministry will announce later on Thursday it has cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to a range of 2.2-3.2 percent from a previous prediction of 3.2-4.2 percent, a government official told Reuters.
The official was speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption