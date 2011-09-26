* Mexico posts adjusted trade surplus of $71 mln in Aug
* Factory exports fall 6.2 pct in August
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexico posted a small trade
surplus in August as gains in petrol exports made up for a
slide in factory exports that drive Latin America's
second-largest economy.
The trade surplus was $71 million in August when adjusted
for seasonal swings, down from a revised $276.5 million deficit
in July, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
Mexico's trade balance fluctuates with global demand for oil
and appetites for its factory goods, most of which head over
the northern border to the United States.
Non-petrol exports slid about 5 percent in the month to
$24.2 billion while petrol exports increased 7.5 percent to
$4.77 billion.
Factory exports slid 6.2 percent to $22.85 billion, their
lowest since $22.7 billion in February.
While Mexico's central bank has said that it is open to
lowering rates in order to boost the economy, the fluctuating
value of the peso might give policymakers pause and investors
do not see a cut in the near-term. BOMWATCH2
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
deficit of $806 million in August, up from an unrevised $1.18
billion in July.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)