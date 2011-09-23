* Mexico's s/a jobless rate at 5.44 pct; poll saw 5.30 pct

* Raw jobless figure 5.79 pct; poll saw 5.60 pct

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico's jobless rate climbed in August amid global economic worries that could prompt the central bank to lower its benchmark lending rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.44 percent from July's revised 5.28 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the rate MXUNEM=ECI would swell to 5.3 percent.

The statistics agency said the raw unemployment rate MXUNR=ECI rose to 5.79 percent. Analysts had expected it to drop to 5.60 percent from the 5.62 percent in July. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)