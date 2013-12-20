Dec 19 Mexico earned a higher debt rating from
Standard & Poor's on Thursday and expectations of more upgrades
to come could help support Mexican assets in the coming months
even as the government borrows more.
Standard & Poor's raised its main credit rating for Mexico
by one notch in the latest sign of growing confidence in this
month's move by the government to open the state-run energy
sector to private investment.
S&P had lagged the other two main agencies, Moody's
Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, which both have Mexico just
one notch shy of an "A" rating. Chile is the only Latin American
nation that has an "A."
Analysts, fund managers and Mexico's government think the
country could earn another upgrade by at least one of the
agencies as soon as early next year.
"We are closer today than we have ever been to an 'A'
category," Alejandro Diaz de Leon, head of Mexico's debt office,
told Reuters in a telephone interview. "There is a lot of upside
in the near future if the implementation of the energy reform
continues as planned."
The approval of President Enrique Pena Nieto's energy reform
bill by a divided Congress this month caps a year of major
economic legislation, including bills to boost lending, lower
telecommunications costs and improve tax collection.
But lawmakers still need to flesh out the energy overhaul
with legislation that will determine whether Mexico will offer
tax rates that are lucrative enough to spur an investment boom.
MEXICO BONDS
S&P's upgrade was largely expected by the market, and the
country's peso only briefly pared losses amid concerns
that less U.S. monetary stimulus will sap demand for emerging
market assets in the coming year.
Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep cutting
back its monthly bond purchases are seen driving yields on
emerging market debt higher next year. But Mexico's peso and its
local-currency bonds have already suffered less than other
emerging markets and optimism about Mexico could help bond
yields continue to perform better than other riskier assets.
Analysts said strong progress once Mexican lawmakers resume
work in February on the energy reform's secondary legislation
could spur the next ratings upgrade.
Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse in Mexico
City, said Moody's would likely put Mexico into the "A" category
next year and that bond yields would likely fall.
"I think the curve is way too steep and we are likely to see
a flattening trend in the next few months, even if the Fed
continues to taper," Cervera said in an emailed response to
questions.
The yield on Mexico's benchmark 10-year peso bond
has spiked more than 80 basis points higher since
late October to 6.40 on Thursday, near a three-month high.
MORE DEBT
The flurry of reforms this year has made Mexico stand out
from other emerging markets, such as Brazil, which have been
raising concerns among investors for more interventionist and
protectionist economic policies.
"It is very important that an economy like ours, which is a
small open economy, does what we can to improve the perception
about the resilience of the economy," Diaz de Leon said.
Meanwhile, Pena Nieto's government is milking international
optimism by boosting the amount of debt it will issue next year.
On Thursday, the finance ministry released its latest capital
market issuance plan, which foresees increasing shorter-term
debt sales in the first quarter of next year.
After originally promising to stick to a balanced budget
this year, the government got lawmakers to support a deficit of
0.4 percent of gross domestic product this year and an even
wider 1.5 percent deficit next year.
The government is seeking more debt to help fuel stronger
growth. Mexico's economy slumped this year to around a 1.3
percent annual expansion from a 3.8 percent rate in 2012.
Analysts in a central bank poll issued on Thursday lifted
their outlook for growth next year to 3.41 percent, up 7 basis
points from a poll late last month before the energy reform bill
was approved.
In the latest sign of stronger growth, a separate report on
Thursday showed Mexican retail sales rose in October at the
fastest pace in nine months, following two months of
declines.